Crawley, Sibley lead England fightback with half-centuries
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2020 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 03:23 AM BdST
England ended Day 4 with a 170-run lead over West Indies as Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley notched up half-centuries in the second innings of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.
Crawley walked out to the crease with England 113-2 and trailing the visitors by one run, and stitched an important 98-run partnership with captain Ben Stokes.
Stokes struck six boundaries in his 79-ball 46 before being dismissed for the second time in the match by West Indies skipper Jason Holder, slashing a short ball straight to Shai Hope at gully.
Jos Buttler was fortunate after a leg-before decision to Holder was overturned on review but he departed in the following over, his stumps sent cartwheeling by Joseph.
Shannon Gabriel dismissed Dom Bess and Ollie Pope in quick succession to leave England tottering before Jofra Archer and Mark Wood saw them through to stumps at 284-8.
STEADY START
Earlier in the day, resuming England's second innings on 15-0, Sibley and Rory Burns saw off a testing opening burst from Gabriel and Kemar Roach before settling into their stride.
Burns departed for 42 shortly before lunch, slicing a short-pitched delivery from off-spinner Roston Chase straight to John Campbell at backward point.
However, Sibley failed to capitalise as he was dismissed for 50 in the same over, edging a wayward delivery down the leg side to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.
Joe Denly battled hard for his 29 before chipping an innocuous delivery from Chase straight to Holder at mid-wicket.
West Indies had taken a commanding 114-run lead in the first innings after posting 318 in response to England's 204.
The Test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-match series is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife says not all news about Regent Hospital’s Shahed is correct
- How money propelled Shahid, wife Salina to parliament
- Kuwait detains army officer accused of taking bribe from Bangladesh MP Shahid
- COVID-19 advisory committee recommends Eid cattle market ban in four cities
- Bangladesh logs 2,686 new virus cases, death toll tops 2,300
- Ministers buy Eid cattle from online marketplace in pandemic
- DGHS says Regent Hospital deal was dictated by ‘high-ups’
- US sets record in new virus cases for third day at nearly 69,000
- China bars US-Bangla flights from Bangladesh for a week over COVID-19
- Think you’ve seen the subway? Not like this you haven’t