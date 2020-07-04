No reason to doubt integrity of 2011 World Cup final, says ICC
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2020 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 07:34 PM BdST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will not launch an investigation into match fixing claims linked with the 2011 World Cup final due to a lack of supporting evidence, anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said on Friday.
Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said last month that the final, which India won against Sri Lanka by six wickets in Mumbai, was fixed by “certain parties”.
Sri Lanka’s special investigation unit has since questioned former captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, who scored an unbeaten century in the final, and ex-chief selector Aravinda de Silva before the probe was called off.
"At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," Marshall said in a statement
“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the World Cup final 2011.
“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.”
- Australia drops Dukes ball from Sheffield Shield
- Simmons’ job safe despite calls for sacking: Windies
- West Indies great Weekes dies
- Root to miss first Windies Test
- Six Pakistan players cleared for England tour
- Pakistan bid to burst England’s bubble
- New Zealand tour of Bangladesh postponed
- Pakistan trio contract virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from October
- Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found
- Bangladesh energy start-up SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation
- Bangladesh logs 3,288 new virus cases, death toll approaches 2,000
- Bangladesh exporters block India imports at Benapole port in tit-for-tat move
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT
- bKash users can now send money to mobile phone users who don’t have account
- Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease: WHO
- Minister blames BJMC for jute industry woes