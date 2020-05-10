Afghanistan's Shafaq handed six-year ban for corruption
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2020 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 11:14 PM BdST
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq has been hit with a six-year ban after he accepted four charges of breaching their Anti-Corruption Code, the country’s cricket board (ACB) said on Sunday.
The charges relate to offences during the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) T20 in 2018, where Shafaq played for the Nangarhar Leopards, and the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represented Sylhet Thunder.
The 30-year-old Shafaq, who made his Afghanistan debut in 2009 and has played 24 one-day internationals and 46 Twenty20 internationals, will be banned from all forms of cricket.
"This is a very serious offence where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game in APL T20 2018," ACB's senior anti-corruption manager Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said in a statement here
“The player had also attempted but failed to get one of his team mates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the BPL 2019.
“It’s an alert for all those players who think their illegal activities concerning the game of cricket will not be disclosed to the ACB’s anti-corruption unit.”
Quraishi said Shafaq’s admission of guilt and cooperation had helped him avoid a longer ban. Shafaq will also help with the ACB’s integrity education programs to help younger players learn from his mistakes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Restarting game should not compromise its quality, says Joe Root
- Closed door games for India series might help Australia: Khawaja
- Shakib’s Foundation and Mushfiqur jointly provide aid to poor in Bogura amid virus crisis
- Magic of playing in packed stadiums will be missed, says Kohli
- Tamim chats live on Facebook, Instagram with ODI teammates to keep spirits up
- MCC to extend chairman Sangakkara's term amid coronavirus crisis
- Australia topple India in Test rankings
- Captain Tom made honorary member of England team on 100th birthday
- Pakistan's Akmal banned for breaching anti-corruption code
- Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Virus conspiracists elevate a new champion
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield