Captain Tom made honorary member of England team on 100th birthday
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised millions for the country's National Health Service (NHS), was made an honorary member of the England cricket team as he celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Moore walked 100 laps around his garden this month to raise money for the NHS to aid its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has raised over 30 million pounds ($37.53 million) and won the hearts and the admiration of a nation hit hard by the outbreak.
His initial target was just 1,000 pounds.
"Captain Tom, the nation's heartbeat... On his birthday, we make him an official member of the England cricket team," former captain Michael Vaughan said on a video call with the veteran.
Moore attended the 'ceremony' in his blazer bedecked with medals as his grandson Benjie Ingram-Moore handed him an England test cap.
"You've done so much for the country, you've raised so much money for the NHS," Vaughan added. "Now I can officially call you an honorary member of the England cricket team."
Formula One teams and drivers have also sent their birthday congratulations to Moore, who is a big fan of the McLaren team.
With sports events worldwide suspended, Moore's achievement has even made him a surprise contender for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
British professional wrestler Drew McIntyre, who was recently crowned the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, also revealed that they had made a customised championship belt for Moore.
"As WWE Champion it is my honour, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @captaintommoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you," he wrote on Twitter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan's Akmal banned for breaching anti-corruption code
- Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
- England players donate, take pay cuts amid coronavirus shutdown
- Sport on TV can lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown: Morgan
- Tendulkar digs deep for India's coronavirus fight
- 27 Bangladesh cricketers pool fund to battle coronavirus
- BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
- Pakistan postpones T20 league hours before semis in Lahore
- Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan
- Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, battling cancer
- Health minister says Bangladesh can ease coronavirus lockdown like US, Italy, France
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
- Bangladesh reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, cases top 7,500
- After Bangladesh loses first journalist to COVID-19, son says ‘it’s like a bad dream’
- Gilead’s remdesivir data raises hopes in COVID-19 fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
- Gazipur Mayor Zahangir backtracks on mosque reopening decision
- Modi, Hasina discuss coronavirus situation, ‘happy’ with SAARC arrangements