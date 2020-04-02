Sport on TV can lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown: Morgan
Published: 02 Apr 2020 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 06:11 PM BdST
England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan says giving fans the chance to watch live cricket on television, even if the matches took place without spectators, would help boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended all professional cricket until May 28 but is looking at the possibility of playing internationals behind closed doors.
"If medical experts advised us it was OK to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game," the World Cup winning captain told reporters in a conference call.
"Sport ... could play a huge role in uplifting the world and people's perspective on things.
"Isolation encourages idle minds and I think sport can create that theatre and level of expectation around what it's like to be outside again and be active."
England have home Test series against West Indies and Pakistan and limited overs matches against Australia from June to August but changes to the schedule look likely due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The ECB this week announced a 61 million pounds ($75.49 million) aid package to help the game withstand the financial impact from the coronavirus crisis.
It is yet to hold formal discussions with centrally contracted England players over potential pay cuts but Morgan said they were "open to helping in whatever way possible".
"We want to hopefully make an impact," Morgan added. "The difficult thing at the moment is to work out what the best way to help out as players is."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tendulkar digs deep for India's coronavirus fight
- 27 Bangladesh cricketers pool fund to battle coronavirus
- BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
- Pakistan postpones T20 league hours before semis in Lahore
- Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan
- Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15
- India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus
- Australia to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in June
- Liton shines as Bangladesh complete T20 series sweep against Zimbabwe
- BCB postpones Mujib Barsha T20s, AR Rahman concert for coronavirus
Most Read
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Coronavirus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 in US despite actions, officials say
- COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths nearing 50,000: WHO
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Zantac products should not be sold or used, FDA warns, citing cancer danger