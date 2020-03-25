27 Bangladesh cricketers pool fund to battle coronavirus
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 02:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh cricketers have decided to pool up a fund by providing half of their one-month pay for a coronavirus fund as 27 players joined efforts to battle the pandemic outbreak.
A total of 17 of these cricketers are currently under Bangladesh Cricket Board’s central contract, the others have recently been on the national team.
Cricketers who play in a series for the national team without a central contract are also paid their monthly salary on a specified grade. For instance, players without central contract who played in the recent Zimbabwe series will receive their monthly payment. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who stepped down from captaincy recently, will receive fees through the top category.
The cricketers believe a total of Tk 3.1 million will be pooled after initial calculations. They are yet to decide whether they will provide the money to the government or any organisation.
Tamim Iqbal, a key initiator of the fund, said: “The sum of the money may not be that large, but we are trying to do what we can from our place.
“If we all do that, no matter how small or big, if we all join the fight, we can beat coronavirus,” said the left-handed opener.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 27 Bangladesh cricketers pool fund to battle coronavirus
- BCB suspends all forms of cricket in Bangladesh amid virus fears
- Pakistan postpones T20 league hours before semis in Lahore
- Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan
- Start of Indian Premier League Twenty20 postponed to April 15
- India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus
- Australia to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in June
- Liton shines as Bangladesh complete T20 series sweep against Zimbabwe
- BCB postpones Mujib Barsha T20s, AR Rahman concert for coronavirus
- Bangladesh opt to bowl first in final T20 against Zimbabwe
Most Read
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Factory owners resist calls for production shutdown amid coronavirus threat
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over