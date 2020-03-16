Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:05 PM BdST
The third leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan has been suspended amid coronavirus fears.
The Tigers were scheduled to visit Karachi at the end of the month to play one ODI and one Test.
More to follow
