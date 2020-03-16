Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh suspend tour of Pakistan

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:05 PM BdST

The third leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan has been suspended amid coronavirus fears.

The Tigers were scheduled to visit Karachi at the end of the month to play one ODI and one Test. 

 

More to follow

