Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 09:33 PM BdST
Opener Tamim Iqbal’s career-best 158 has propelled Bangladesh to a 2-0 ODI series win with a narrow victory over Zimbabwe in a last-over thriller in Sylhet.
The tourists were 4 runs shy of Bangladesh’s total of 322 with two wickets in hand when Donald Tiripano scored only a single in the last ball off Al-Amin Hossain in the second match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Tiripano finally smashed 55 off 28 to worry the hosts and the fans at the stadium as the match hung in balance until the end.
Al-Amin’s fifth delivery of the last over went over Tiripano’s head but the umpire ruled it right, warning the bowler about the quota and leaving Zimbabwe needing a six in the last ball.
A nervy Tiripano, however, managed to drive the ball straight to the fielder at long-off for only one run.
After opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (51 off 70) steadied the innings with small partnerships, Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza raised the hopes of a victory for the visitors with an 81-run stand.
All hopes appeared lost for Zimbabwe after Madhevere and Raza were out for 52 and 66 runs respectively off 57 balls each.
But Tiripano took his side on the brink of what could be a sensational victory with an 80-run partnership with Tinotenda Mutombodzi (34 off 21).
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- Tamim Iqbal hits ton as Tigers look to clinch ODI series against Zimbabwe
- England replace handshakes with fist bumps over coronavirus fears
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to biggest victory in first ODI against Zimbabwe
- Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
- Tigers bat first against Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Mushfiqur, Nayeem propel Bangladesh to innings and 106-run win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur
- Mominul's ninth Test ton fires Tigers into the lead against Zimbabwe in Mirpur
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens
- CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7
- Six dead of coronavirus in Seattle area, US officials scramble to prepare for more cases
- He blames ‘evil’ for South Korea’s coronavirus surge. Officials blame him
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died
- Border killings don’t go with friendship, Momen says as Shringla insists Indians die too