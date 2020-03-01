Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to their biggest ODI win against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 09:43 PM BdST
A fabulous century by Liton Das backed by a spirited all-round show from Mohammad Saifuddin has handed Bangladesh their biggest ODI victory - by 169 runs - in the first match against Zimbabwe.
The visitors never got going in their chase and were skittled out for 152 in 39.1 overs in the chase of 321 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday to hand the hosts 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Saifuddin caught Tinotenda Mutombodzi off Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the skipper’s second wicket, to cap the Zimbabwe innings.
Wesley Madhevere top-scored for the visitors with 35 off 44 before being caught by Mashrafe.
Liton’s unbeaten 105-ball 126 innings provided the backbone of the big total. He was finally stopped apparently by a muscle pull while attempting another six.
Everything clicked for the Tigers in the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto did not get a big score in his comeback match but he was confident in his shot-making. Mohammad Mithun smashed a whirlwind fifty while Mahmudullah (32 off 28) chipped in with an effective innings.
Saifuddin heaved three sixes in the final over for an impressive cameo on his return after a long injury lay-off. His three-wicket haul topped off a fine all-round show.
After a long absence, Mashrafe did not look sharp with the ball in national colours. The lack of match practice was evident but his two wickets came as a relief for him as it snapped a five-match wicket drought.
