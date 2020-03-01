Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet

Bangladeshi batsman Liton Das has scored a century against Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match ODI series in Sylhet.

The milestone marks the second century in his ODI career.



TEAMS



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman



Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano