Liton Das scores century against Zimbabwe in Sylhet
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladeshi batsman Liton Das has scored a century against Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match ODI series in Sylhet.
The milestone marks the second century in his ODI career.
TEAMS
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano
