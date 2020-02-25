Mushfiqur, Nayeem propel Bangladesh to innings and 106-run win against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2020 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 02:22 PM BdST
Mushfiqur Rahim’s double century and Nayeem Hasan’s 9-wicket haul have propelled Bangladesh to an innings and 106-run victory against Zimbabwe in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Spinners Nayeem and Taijul Islam wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwean batsmen, picking up 9 wickets between them, as the visitors were bowled out for 189 on Day 4 on Tuesday.
After his 4-wicket haul in the first innings, Nayeem ended the second innings with figures of 5-82 while Taijul picked up four wickets while conceding 78 runs.
Earlier, Mushfiqur became Bangladesh’s highest run-getter in Tests after scoring 203, the third double century of his career, to put the Tigers on course for victory with a lead of 295 runs in the first innings.
Captain Mominul Haque also smashed his ninth career hundred in a 200-run partnership with Mushfiqur as Bangladesh declared on 560-6.
