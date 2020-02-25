Home > Sport > Cricket

Mushfiqur, Nayeem propel Bangladesh to innings and 106-run win against Zimbabwe

Mushfiqur Rahim’s double century and Nayeem Hasan’s  9-wicket haul have propelled Bangladesh to an innings and 106-run victory against Zimbabwe in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

Spinners Nayeem and Taijul Islam wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwean batsmen, picking up 9 wickets between them, as the visitors were bowled out for 189 on Day 4 on Tuesday.

After his 4-wicket haul in the first innings, Nayeem ended the second innings with figures of 5-82 while Taijul picked up four wickets while conceding 78 runs.

Earlier, Mushfiqur became Bangladesh’s highest run-getter in Tests after scoring 203, the third double century of his career, to put the Tigers on course for victory with a lead of 295 runs in the first innings.

Captain Mominul Haque also smashed his ninth career hundred in a 200-run partnership with Mushfiqur as Bangladesh declared on 560-6.

