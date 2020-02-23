Home > Sport > Cricket

Afif, Naim earn maiden ODI call-ups as Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe series

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2020 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 06:37 PM BdST

Bangladesh have called Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim Sheikh in the One-Day International squad for the first time ahead of their home series against Zimbabwe.

Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and pacer Mohammad Saifuddin have returned from injuries with the Bangladesh Cricket Board bringing seven changes to the squad from the last series in Sri Lanka.

The BCB announced the 15-member squad on Sunday for the first two matches of the series to be played in Sylhet on Mar 1 and 3. The final match will be played in the same venue on Mar 6.

Liton Das has returned after a leave of absence for his wedding following the World Cup. Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and pacer Al Amin Hossain are the two other inclusions.

Shanto scored 20 runs in his last three innings in the 2018 Asia Cup tournament. Al Amin played his last ODI against Zimbabwe in Dhaka in 2015.

Taskin Ahmed and Farhad Reza, who had been included in the squad for the Sri Lanka series but not in the playing XI, have been dropped.

The others from the last series left out for the upcoming one are Enamul Haque, Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.

“It’s a great thing to get Mashrafe back. His experience and leadership are important for our one-day cricket. Saifuddin is very important for team balance,” Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin said.

Shanto’s form in recent international and domestic matches led the BCB to include him in the squad, Minhazul said.

The Shanto-Naim-Afif trio are parts of Bangladesh’s longterm plan for shorter formats of the game, the chief selector added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistan's Umar Akmal hits a six during their first Twenty 20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo Jul 30, 2015. REUTERS

Pakistan suspend cricketer Umar Akmal

Mashrafe will lead Tigers if fit

Mushfiqur returns for Zimbabwe Test

U21 team for WC winners

Young Tigers return to heroes’ welcome

File photo

5 players sanctioned after U19 WC final brawl

Mohammad Akbar Ali of Bangladesh pictured during the Winning Captain's Photocall at the JB Marks Oval on February 10, 2020 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Photo courtesy of ICC.

3 young Tigers in WC best XI

Photo: ICC

Bangladesh win World Cup

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.