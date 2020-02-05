Tigers arrive in Pakistan after 16 years for Rawalpindi Test
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2020 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 01:22 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Test squad have reached Pakistan to take part in the first of a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi, which will begin on Friday.
The second Test match will be played from Apr 5 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The Test in Rawalpindi will be the Tigers’ first in Pakistan since 2003.
The team arrived in Islamabad from Doha on Wednesday after leaving Dhaka in two phases on Tuesday. The Tigers will take a bus to Rawalpindi from the Pakistani capital later.
This is the second phase of Bangladesh’s three-leg tour of Pakistan. The Tigers had earlier lost the 3-match T20I series 2-0.
Both Captain Mominul Haque and coach Russell Domingo are hopeful of a promising performance from the visitors in the series despite their limitations.
Bangladesh squad:
Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (Keeper), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain.
