Bangladesh agree to visit Pakistan for three T20s, one ODI, two Tests: PCB

The Tigers will tour Pakistan three times to play three Twenty20 Internationals, a One-Day International and two Tests between Jan 24 and Apr 9, according to the PCB.

The schedule was agreed in a meeting between Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and PCB boss Ehsan Mani on the sidelines of International Cricket Council Government Committee meet in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, the PCB said.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar facilitated the process, it added.