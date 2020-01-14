Bangladesh agree to visit Pakistan for three T20s, one ODI, two Tests: PCB
Sport Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 08:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh have agreed to visit Pakistan for Tests along with the shorter formats of cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.
The Tigers will tour Pakistan three times to play three Twenty20 Internationals, a One-Day International and two Tests between Jan 24 and Apr 9, according to the PCB.
The schedule was agreed in a meeting between Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and PCB boss Ehsan Mani on the sidelines of International Cricket Council Government Committee meet in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, the PCB said.
ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar facilitated the process, it added.TM+Cricket TM
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- Kohli aces another chase as India thrash Sri Lanka in Indore
- West Indian cricketing giants Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge knighted by British Queen
- England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list
- Bangladesh uncertain about playing T20s in Pakistan apart from Test series
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests
- Ireland consider hosting T20 series against Bangladesh in England
- Bangladesh 'reluctant' to play Tests in Pakistan, says PCB
- Hetmyer, Hope hundreds help West Indies to easy win over India
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb
- Awami League’s Moslem wins Chattogram-8 by-elections amid low turnout
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- Pakistan court revokes coup leader Musharraf's death sentence, guilty verdict
- Supreme Court upholds death to wartime collaborator Kaiser
- Microsoft boss shreds India’s citizenship act with a single comment
- 'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash