England's World Cup winning cricketers named in New Year Honours list
Published: 29 Dec 2019 12:10 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 12:10 AM BdST
Four England cricketers who helped the side win their first ever 50-over World Cup title in July have been recognised in the annual New Year Honours list, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.
World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan (CBE), all-rounder Ben Stokes (OBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) have been honoured, as are Trevor Bayliss (OBE), who coached England to their maiden win, and ECB chairman Colin Graves (CBE).
Former England wicketkeeper Alan Knott, a veteran of 95 Tests, received an MBE while former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd -- who lifted the first ever World Cup title in 1975 followed by a second in 1979 -- has been awarded a knighthood.
"We're delighted that so many of the players involved in our historic ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win have been named in the New Year Honours list," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.
"Everyone who works in the game is incredibly proud of Eoin, Ben, Joe and Jos... I'm very pleased, as well, that Trevor Bayliss and Colin Graves have also been recognised.
"There's a nice symmetry to Clive Lloyd being honoured -- he lifted the trophy twice at Lord's -- while Alan Knott should rightly be remembered as one of our finest wicketkeepers."
Morgan, who led England to a Super Over victory over New Zealand in the final, chose to share the accolades with the entire squad.
"The events of that day at Lord's were the result of many years of hard work and dedication," Morgan said.
"I see this honour -- and the honours for my team mates -- as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line."
