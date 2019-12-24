Ireland consider hosting T20 series against Bangladesh in England
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 03:14 PM BdST
Cricket Ireland is considering moving their T20I home fixtures against Bangladesh next year to neutral venues in England after losing access to Clontarf cricket ground, which is undergoing extensive renovations.
Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutram confirmed the development on Monday.
Bangladesh is scheduled to play four T20I matches against Ireland in late May 2020. Originally booked to be a 3-match series, an additional T20I was added later due to the cancellation of a Test match as a result of the financial problems faced by the Irish cricket's governing body.
The two sides will compete in a three-match ODI series at Stormont between May 14 and 19 ahead of the T20s.
Bangladesh had played two ODIs at the venue in 2010 and three T20Is in 2012.
The Irish cricket season will begin with the matches against Bangladesh. Afterwards, the team is scheduled to play against New Zealand followed by Pakistan.
