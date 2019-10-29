Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting match-fixing offers

He says he wants cricket to be a corruption-free sport and is looking forward to working with the International Cricket Council to support its efforts against corruption.

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches,” the ICC quoted him as saying in a media release announcing the two-year ban on Tuesday.

The ban includes one year of suspension and he would be free to resume international cricket on Oct 29 next year subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, the game’s global governing body said.

Besides the upcoming India tour where Bangladesh will play three T20s and two Tests, the 32-year-old will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

The ICC said he failed to report “corrupt approaches on numerous occasions”, which is a breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. It confirmed four such instances.

Shakib acknowledged his failure and said, “The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.”

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did,” he added.

Shakib made waves recently by leading a players' strike for better pay and more of a say in cricketing matters, among other things.

Shortly after the governing body acquiesced to most of the demands, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan said Shakib would face action for violating the terms of his central contract with the board by signing a personal sponsorship deal with a top mobile telecom firm.

The BCB has served Shakib with a notice to explain the deal.