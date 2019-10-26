Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife

Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday citing “Tamim’s family reasons”.



BCB already included Imrul Kayes in the squad as Tamim’s replacement after the batsman had informed the board about the matter.



Tamim will fly to Bangkok to be with his wife Ayesha Siddiqa Iqbal after two or three days and likely to be with her for at least two to three weeks.



The couple’s first child was born at a hospital in Thailand in February 2016.



Bangladesh are playing three Twenty20 International matches and two Tests in India from Nov 3 to 26.



After days of the cricketers’ strike for pay hike and better facilities, all-rounder Mohammed Saifuddin was ruled out of the tour due to a persistent back injury.