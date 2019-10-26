Home > Sport > Cricket

Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 07:36 PM BdST

Opener Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the squad to be with his pregnant wife in another blow to Bangladesh before the India tour.

Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday citing “Tamim’s family reasons”.

BCB already included Imrul Kayes in the squad as Tamim’s replacement after the batsman had informed the board about the matter.      

Tamim will fly to Bangkok to be with his wife Ayesha Siddiqa Iqbal after two or three days and likely to be with her for at least two to three weeks.

The couple’s first child was born at a hospital in Thailand in February 2016.

Bangladesh are playing three Twenty20 International matches and two Tests in India from Nov 3 to 26.

After days of the cricketers’ strike for pay hike and better facilities, all-rounder Mohammed Saifuddin was ruled out of the tour due to a persistent back injury.

