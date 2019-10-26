Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 07:36 PM BdST
Opener Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the squad to be with his pregnant wife in another blow to Bangladesh before the India tour.
Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday citing “Tamim’s family reasons”.
BCB already included Imrul Kayes in the squad as Tamim’s replacement after the batsman had informed the board about the matter.
Tamim will fly to Bangkok to be with his wife Ayesha Siddiqa Iqbal after two or three days and likely to be with her for at least two to three weeks.
The couple’s first child was born at a hospital in Thailand in February 2016.
Bangladesh are playing three Twenty20 International matches and two Tests in India from Nov 3 to 26.
After days of the cricketers’ strike for pay hike and better facilities, all-rounder Mohammed Saifuddin was ruled out of the tour due to a persistent back injury.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohit to lead India in T20s against Bangladesh as Kohli rests
- Players lift strike as Bangladesh Cricket Board accepts pay hike, better facilities
- BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hopeful of Bangladesh touring India
- Striking players demand BCB revenue portion, fair pay for female cricketers
- Bangladesh plans talks on cricketers’ strike over pay
- ‘Heartsbook’ launches Twenty20 tournament to find new cricketers in Bangladesh
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- Rohit century, Rahane fifty steady India after early wobble
Most Read
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Three top Chattogram criminals running extortion racket from Qatar: Police
- ACC investigating ex-BNP MP, war crimes suspect Momin Talukder’s ‘illegal wealth’
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change
- HuJi leader Atiqullah was seeking 'sponsors' in Bangladesh, say police
- Family want Khaleda treated abroad, she will agree if bailed, her sister says
- Hasina talks Rohingya with Malaysia’s Mahathir, Iran’s Rouhani in Baku