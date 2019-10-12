Kohli hits unbeaten double ton as India declare on 601-5
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2019 04:28 AM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 04:28 AM BdST
India captain Virat Kohli chalked up his seventh double hundred in Tests before the hosts declared their first innings closed on 601 for five wickets in the second Test against South Africa at Pune on Friday.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 for his highest score in his 50th Test as skipper.
It was his first Test hundred of the year and 26th of his career.
The hosts lead the three-Test series 1-0 after their win in the opener at Visakhapatnam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Smith, Warner in Australia T20 squad for Sri Lanka, Pakistan series
- Silverwood replaces Bayliss as England's head coach
- Australia's Healy smashes record T20I score
- Klusener named Afghanistan's new head coach
- Facebook wins ICC's digital content rights for subcontinent
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Shakib leads Bangladesh to T20 tri-series victory over Afghanistan
- Bangladesh opt to field first against Afghanistan in the dress-rehearsal for T20 tri-series final
- Sri Lanka confirm Pakistan tour after promise of top-tier security
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Shocked by Abrar's murder, US ambassador calls for a 'full investigation'
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha