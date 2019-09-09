Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic overseas Test win against Bangladesh
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 08:47 PM BdST
Even rains could not rescue Bangladesh as they suffered a miserable 224-run defeat to hand Afghanistan a memorable win in the one-off Test match in Chattogram.
As rain threatened to wash out the final day, the Afghans were given a 70-minute window before the close of play to seal victory and they made the most of it thanks to skipper Rashid Khan's six wickets.
Bangladesh went into the final session of the day with the task of seeing out 18.3 overs with four wickets in hand to stave off an embarrassing defeat.
The 20-year-old capped a man-of-the-match performance with 11 wickets to add to his half century in the first innings to hand Afghanistan their maiden victory overseas in just their third match since being granted Test status.
A century from Rahmat Shah, the first by an Afghan in this format, and 92 from Asghar Afghan propelled the visitors to 342 in the first innings.
A win for Afghanistan seemed all but inevitable once they reduced the hosts to 136-6 at the end of the penultimate day.
But heavy showers on the final day offered Bangladesh hope of avoiding defeating but the Tigers capitulated to 173 with just 3.2 overs remaining in the match.
"It's combination of both, (lack of) application of our batsmen and Afghanistan also bowled really well," skipper Shakib said.
"All credit goes to Afghanistan but at the same time we also have to do a lot of work hard. After playing for 20 years, we cannot say it's a build-up process. We need to forget this match as soon as possible and focus on the T20 series."

