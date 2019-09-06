‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
Sports Correspondent and Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 10:25 PM BdST
A fan bends down on one knee after invading the pitch, shows Shakib Al Hasan a flower, and asks "Will you take it?"
The scene during Bangladesh’s one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday resembles those when men propose women, Shakib reminded and joked at a press conference after stumps on Day 2.
He added such incidents that call security in the country’s stadiums into question are “unacceptable by all means”.
Shakib was bowling his first over when the man somehow got into the field and ran to him.
After saluting Shakib, the fan greeted him with flower.
“I wondered if he was proposing me,” the all-rounder quipped at the press conference.
Before the reporters stopped laughing, Shakib added: “But I don’t want anything like this to happen. The fewer such incidents take place on the field, the better it is (for the game). Actually it’s best if such things do not happen at all.”
Shakib had to hug the fan to keep the situation under control as security personnel were yet to get near them.
But lax security gradually took over the stadiums again. Fans of Mushfiqur Rahim invaded the pitch twice in as many days during the Test series against Zimbabwe last year.
In Chattogram, the pitch invader has been identified as Faisal Ahmed, 22, from Enayet Bazar of the port city.
He was handed to police. Bangladesh Cricket Board Security Supervisor Arefin Hossain Imran started a case against Faisal at Pahartali Police Station, OC Moinur Rahman said.
The charges against Faisal include trespassing and creating panic.
The pitch invasion aside, it was a not a day for Shakib at all as his rival for the place of the world’s top all-rounder, Rashid Khan, kept Afghanistan on top of the match on Day 2 with a 4-wicket haul after a fifty.
The visitors started the day at 271 for 5 after Rahmat Shah’s brilliant century on the opening day.
Asghar Afghan was out on 92 after ending Day 1 on 88.
Taijul Islam, who became the fastest Bangladeshi to 1o0 Test wickets on Thursday, finished with 4 wickets.
Shakib took two, but the Afghans had already reached 345, led by Rashid, the youngest Test captain of all time.
Bangladesh batsmen struggled throughout the innings after losing opener Shadman Islam in the first over.
Mominul Haque was the only batsman who could manage a half-century.
At stumps, the Tigers were 194 for 8.
Mosaddek and Taijul will resume on the third day trailing Afghanistan by 148 runs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Pacer-less Bangladesh lose toss, bowl first in one-off Test against Afghanistan
- Misbah named Pakistan head coach, Waqar new bowling coach
- Zimbabwe captain Masakadza announces international retirement
- Smith returns to battle in perfectly-poised Ashes series
- Bangladesh qualify for semifinals of Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers
- India's Kohli calls Bumrah the most complete bowler around
- Waugh returns to give Australia an Ashes lift
- India sweep Test series with big win over Windies
- Shakib, Taskin return for one-off Test against Afghanistan, Mustafizur rested
Most Read
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Cox’s Bazar authorities return seized objects to NGO SHED
- BTRC serves notice on GP, Robi over ‘unpaid’ due
- Dhaka boy who police said was ‘kidnapped and murdered’ says he fled home
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- As coach I wouldn't have wanted Neymar back, says del Bosque