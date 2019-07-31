Home > Sport > Cricket

Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year

  Sports correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 03:44 PM BdST

Shakib Al Hasan has signed one-year contract with Rangpur Riders to play for them in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League or BPL season.

The allrounder has left Dhaka Dynamites having led them in the last three seasons, lifting the title in 2016, said the Rangpur Riders in a statement on Wednesday.

The seventh edition of BPL is scheduled to start on Dec 6.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat

Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib

Sri Lanka to honour Kulasekara

Tigers lose series

Langeveldt, Vettroi new bowling coaches

England call up Archer for Ashes opener

Tigers lose in Malinga farewell

Ireland skittled for 38

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.