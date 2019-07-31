Rangpur Riders rope in Shakib for a year
Sports correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 03:44 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has signed one-year contract with Rangpur Riders to play for them in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League or BPL season.
The allrounder has left Dhaka Dynamites having led them in the last three seasons, lifting the title in 2016, said the Rangpur Riders in a statement on Wednesday.
The seventh edition of BPL is scheduled to start on Dec 6.
