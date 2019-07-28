Home > Sport > Cricket

Mushfiqur 98 helps Bangladesh post 238 in second ODI against Sri Lanka

  Ariful Islam Roney,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jul 2019 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 07:47 PM BdST

An unbeaten 98 by Mushfiqur Rahim has helped Bangladesh avoid leaving the pitch red-faced as the Tigers have finally managed 238 runs against Sri Lanka.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who came in the ninth over, got only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43) as partner in an 84-run stand for the seventh wicket in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The poor run of opener Tamim Iqbal, the stand-in captain, continued as he chopped a delivery from Isuru Udana in the ninth over after choosing to bat first while his partner Soumya Sarkar was trapped lbw by Nuan Pradeep in the sixth.         

Udana, Pradeep, and Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka are leading the series 1-0 following a 91-run win in the first match in a fitting farewell to pacer Lasith Malinga.

