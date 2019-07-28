Bangladesh lose ODI series as Fernando helps Sri Lanka secure 7-wicket victory
Ariful Islam Roney, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 10:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 10:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh have lost the One-Day International series 2-0 with one match to go as a fine 82-run innings by Avishka Fernando, supported by others, after tight bowling has helped Sri Lanka secure a 7-wicket victory.
Fernando’s performance meant Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 92 went in vain at Premadasa Stadium on Sunday as the hosts crossed the target of 239 set by Bangladesh for a win with 32 balls in hand.
The Sri Lankan opener was supported by Angelo Mathews (52*), Kusal Mendis (42*), and Kusal Perera (30) while Mushfiqur had only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43) to partner him as no other batsman crossed the 20-run mark.
Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets but gave away 52 runs in 8 overs. Miraz took the other wicket.
The poor run of opener Tamim Iqbal, the stand-in captain, continued as he chopped a delivery from Isuru Udana in the ninth over after choosing to bat first while his partner Soumya Sarkar was trapped lbw by Nuan Pradeep in the sixth.
Udana, Pradeep, and Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each.
Sri Lanka won the first match by 91 runs in a fitting farewell to pacer Lasith Malinga.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mushfiqur 98 helps Bangladesh post 238 in second ODI against Sri Lanka
- England call up Archer for Ashes opener, Stokes reinstated
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Ireland skittled for 38 as England shatter dream
- Perera century helps Sri Lanka score 314 against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh lose toss, sent to field in first of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka
- Ireland in command after bowling England out for 85
- Pattinson dares to dream of Ashes return
- Malinga to retire from ODIs after first Bangladesh match
Most Read
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Fears run deep as dengue spreads beyond Dhaka
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts
- Four die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali