Bangladesh lose ODI series as Fernando helps Sri Lanka secure 7-wicket victory

Fernando’s performance meant Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 92 went in vain at Premadasa Stadium on Sunday as the hosts crossed the target of 239 set by Bangladesh for a win with 32 balls in hand.



The Sri Lankan opener was supported by Angelo Mathews (52*), Kusal Mendis (42*), and Kusal Perera (30) while Mushfiqur had only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (43) to partner him as no other batsman crossed the 20-run mark.



Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets but gave away 52 runs in 8 overs. Miraz took the other wicket.



The poor run of opener Tamim Iqbal, the stand-in captain, continued as he chopped a delivery from Isuru Udana in the ninth over after choosing to bat first while his partner Soumya Sarkar was trapped lbw by Nuan Pradeep in the sixth.



Udana, Pradeep, and Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each.



Sri Lanka won the first match by 91 runs in a fitting farewell to pacer Lasith Malinga.