Inzamam to step down as Pakistan's chief selector
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 09:42 PM BdST
Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced his decision to step down as Pakistan's chief selector when his contract expires on July 31.
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam, who was appointed to the role in April 2016, oversaw a period which included Pakistan's victory in the Champions Trophy two years ago.
Inzamam's final assignment was to select the Pakistan squad for the World Cup, where the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team finished fifth in the group stage and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.
"After more than three years as chair of the Pakistan men's selection committee, I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract," the 49-year-old Inzamam said in a statement.
"With the ICC World Test Championship, due to get underway in September, the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, I believe it is the right time for the Pakistan Cricket Board to appoint a new chief selector who can bring new ideas and fresh thinking."
During Inzamam's tenure, players such as Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Shinwari made their international debuts, while Babar Azam established himself as Pakistan's batting mainstay across all three formats of the game.
"It has been a pleasure to see these players grow and make names for themselves in international cricket," Inzamam added.
"I will follow their progress with interest because I firmly believe these players have all the ingredients to take the Pakistan cricket team to greater heights."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Inzamam to step down as Pakistan's chief selector
- New Zealand coach says umpires are 'human' amid rule debate
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Bowlers and heart-stopping finale salvage rain-hit World Cup
- New Zealand fans agonise after defeat in thrilling final
- Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over, says England's Archer
- England victory is reward for long journey - Morgan
- Williamson bemused and gutted as NZ lose amazing World Cup final
- Reaction after England end World Cup wait with Super Over win
Most Read
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny arrested, initial probe leads police to her
- Bangladesh to stop cattle being brought from India before Eid-ul-Azha
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Hasina rejects proposal to buy more ‘unfit’ DEMU trains from China
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- How North Korea’s leader Kim gets his luxury cars
- Female writer accuses Jatiya Party leader Sikder Loton of rape
- US imposes sanctions on Myanmar commander in chief over Rohingya abuses