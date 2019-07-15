Home > Sport > Cricket

Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jul 2019 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 09:40 PM BdST

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has featured in the World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England.

Announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, England were the most represented with four players in the team, with runners-up New Zealand's Kane Williamson captaining the side.

Shakib was part of the line-up for his stellar all-round contribution, which included 606 runs with an average of 86.56 and a strike rate of 96.03 from eight innings.

He also took 11 wickets, confirming the unparalleled double feat of 400 runs and 10 wickets in a single World Cup.

He is also the only player from the teams that failed to qualify for the semifinals.

England opener Jason Roy, middle-order batsman Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer made the team following Sunday's victory over the Black Caps in a thrilling final where the hosts prevailed on boundary count after a tied Super Over.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was the only other Kiwi in the side, while Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc was picked after taking the most wickets in the tournament with 27.

The side was picked by ex-internationals Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who top scored with 648 runs at an average of 81 was also included alongside team mate Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey was chosen as the man behind the stumps.

World Cup Team of the Tournament:

1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00

3. Kane Williamson (c) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05 10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

 

(This story has been recast from Reuters to highlight Shakib Al Hasan’s inclusion in the World Cup team of the tournament)

