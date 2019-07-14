Home > Sport > Cricket

Williamson wins toss, New Zealand bat in final against England

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jul 2019 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 03:45 PM BdST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the final of the Cricket World Cup against England which will produce a new 50-overs champion at the Lord's on Sunday.

Morning drizzle, which had forced covers on the pitch, delayed start of the match by 15 minutes and the sky was still overcast at the time of the toss.

"We'll bat first, it's a tough decision," Williamson said.

"It's a bat-first surface but if you look above, it adds confusion. The semi-final was a really good game of cricket and a tough battle for the boys. It's given us confidence for today."

New Zealand fielded the same team who beat India in the first semi-final in Manchester.

England are playing their fourth World Cup final, against last edition's runners-up New Zealand.

Home captain Eoin Morgan said he was not too disappointed having lost the toss.

"Not at all bothered by losing the toss. It was a bit of a 50-50 call and with the overhead conditions I might have leaned towards bowling first. Whichever team plays well will lift the trophy," he said.

England also retained the same XI who had thumped Australia in the second semi-final with opener Jonny Bairstow overcoming a thigh niggle.

"Jonny is fully fit, which is great news for us," Morgan said.

"I'm extremely proud and everyone in the change room is. We want to win and throughout the tournament we have played tough games and the semi-final epitomised that."

The pitch sported a hint of green which, both captains agreed on Saturday, would please the seam bowlers.

New Zealand defended a low total against India in the first semi-final while England proved they were fine either way completing an easy chase against Australia in the other.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in London; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ win, elect to bat against England
FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - England Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
England seek to replicate Australia form

More stories

NZ win, elect to bat against England

FACTBOX: New Zealand v England

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

Anything possible: Williamson

ICC Cricket World Cup Final - England Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters

England seek to replicate Australia form

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters

Roy escapes final ban

Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters

England end 27-year final wait

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters

One of the worst performances: Finch

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.