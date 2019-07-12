Home > Sport > Cricket

England's Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jul 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 09:04 PM BdST

England batsman Jason Roy has avoided a potential ban for the World Cup final after protesting about his dismissal during Thursday's victory over Australia.

Roy, who had struck a magnificent 85 in 65 balls, was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins, although television replays showed the ball had not touched his bat or glove as he attempted a pull shot.

The England opener stood his ground and remonstrated with South African umpire Marais Erasmus. England had used their review appeals by that stage of the semi-final.

With Roy having gained one demerit point already in the tournament, he risked a one-match ban, for Sunday's final, if he was handed three points and reached the four-point limit.

But in a statement, the International Cricket Council said he had been given only two points and a fine of 30 percent of his match fee.

"Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.

Roy has formed a formidable opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow, the pair sharing century stands in the last four matches they have started together.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters

England end 27-year final wait

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters

One of the worst performances: Finch

England roar into final

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters

Williamson hails pace attack

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters

Kohli rues 45-minute slump

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters

England a different animal: Plunkett

NZ stun India to reach final

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.