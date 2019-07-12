England's Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2019 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 09:04 PM BdST
England batsman Jason Roy has avoided a potential ban for the World Cup final after protesting about his dismissal during Thursday's victory over Australia.
Roy, who had struck a magnificent 85 in 65 balls, was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins, although television replays showed the ball had not touched his bat or glove as he attempted a pull shot.
The England opener stood his ground and remonstrated with South African umpire Marais Erasmus. England had used their review appeals by that stage of the semi-final.
With Roy having gained one demerit point already in the tournament, he risked a one-match ban, for Sunday's final, if he was handed three points and reached the four-point limit.
But in a statement, the International Cricket Council said he had been given only two points and a fine of 30 percent of his match fee.
"Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said.
Roy has formed a formidable opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow, the pair sharing century stands in the last four matches they have started together.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Simply perfect England end 27-year final wait
- Finch rues 'one of the worst' performances by Australia
- England crush Australia to reach World Cup final
- Smith defiance helps Australia to 223 all out against England
- Morgan's England 'a different animal', says Plunkett
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- Williamson hails pace attack as Kiwis stun India
- Henry stars as New Zealand stun India to reach World Cup final
- New Zealand post 239-8 against India in World Cup semi-final
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushon demands in parliament
- Rampant England end Australia's title defence to roar into final
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina