Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2019 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 01:21 AM BdST
Legislators from around the cricketing world gathered in London on Tuesday to play a few overs and leave their political troubles behind - but for some, the hope of a break from the stresses of their day jobs proved elusive.
At least two of the eight teams in the first Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup found politics following them to the competition in London.
The English team - perhaps inevitably - had to work its timetable around Brexit votes and debates, while Pakistan's players were scolded on social media for travelling abroad to play cricket during a period of austerity.
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy reacts as his partner is bowled out during the warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
The event aimed to promote relationships between the parliamentarians and to celebrate the 2019 Cricket World Cup taking place now in England and Wales.
The four-day tournament began with lawmakers from England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan taking to the field.
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Richard Graham during the warm up match between England and Bangladesh. Reuters
"It’s really difficult here because when you captain the national team everyone knows the fielding positions, batting orders and position names," he told Reuters.
"Here ... it's not so easy."
In a six-overs-a-side warm-up day, varying levels of skill were on display, ranging from brilliant sixes to ignominious dropped catches.
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view as Crispin Blunt bowls during the warm up match between England and Bangladesh
As for who will lift the trophy, Heaton-Harris said Pakistan have been in training camps for quite some time with their national coach and he fancied their chances.
Every day the players will travel to different cricket clubs around London, with the final taking place at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham on Friday.
The Bangladeshi team bat first against the Lords and Commons and reach 25 off their six overs... will that be enough?! #IPCWC pic.twitter.com/EffEmTENQp— IPCWC (@IPCWC) July 9, 2019
