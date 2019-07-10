Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup

At least two of the eight teams in the first Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup found politics following them to the competition in London.

The English team - perhaps inevitably - had to work its timetable around Brexit votes and debates, while Pakistan's players were scolded on social media for travelling abroad to play cricket during a period of austerity.

Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy reacts as his partner is bowled out during the warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters

"I just love cricket - it’s a game that brings so many different people together," said Chris Heaton-Harris, a British Member of Parliament (MP) who organised the tournament.

The event aimed to promote relationships between the parliamentarians and to celebrate the 2019 Cricket World Cup taking place now in England and Wales.

The four-day tournament began with lawmakers from England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan taking to the field.

Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Richard Graham during the warm up match between England and Bangladesh. Reuters

Most of the players were enthusiastic amateurs but one - Naimur Rahman from Bangladesh - is a former captain of his national side.

"It’s really difficult here because when you captain the national team everyone knows the fielding positions, batting orders and position names," he told Reuters.

"Here ... it's not so easy."

In a six-overs-a-side warm-up day, varying levels of skill were on display, ranging from brilliant sixes to ignominious dropped catches.

Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view as Crispin Blunt bowls during the warm up match between England and Bangladesh

Taking a break from the World Cup proper to support their politicians, body-painted Bangladeshi fans made lots of noise and waved their national flags.

As for who will lift the trophy, Heaton-Harris said Pakistan have been in training camps for quite some time with their national coach and he fancied their chances.

Every day the players will travel to different cricket clubs around London, with the final taking place at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham on Friday.