India’s Rohit smashes record five centuries at a single World Cup

Rohit can extend his record with India already having qualified for the semi-finals. They also beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, with another century by KL Rahul at Headingley.

Rohit scored his fourth century at the World Cup, equalling former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for most hundreds in a single campaign, in the victory against Bangladesh on July 2.

Rohit also overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer of the tournament by amassing 544 from seven innings in the process.

The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (India): Five centuries (2019)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): Four centuries (2015)

Mark Waugh (Australia): Three centuries (1996)

Sourav Ganguly (India): Three centuries (2003)

Matthew Hayden (Australia): Three centuries (2007)

