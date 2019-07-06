India’s Rohit smashes record five centuries at a single World Cup
India opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored his fifth century at the World Cup against Sri Lanka on Saturday to set the record for the most hundreds in a single campaign.
Rohit can extend his record with India already having qualified for the semi-finals. They also beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, with another century by KL Rahul at Headingley.
Rohit scored his fourth century at the World Cup, equalling former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for most hundreds in a single campaign, in the victory against Bangladesh on July 2.
Rohit also overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer of the tournament by amassing 544 from seven innings in the process.
The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:
Rohit Sharma (India): Five centuries (2019)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): Four centuries (2015)
Mark Waugh (Australia): Three centuries (1996)
Sourav Ganguly (India): Three centuries (2003)
Matthew Hayden (Australia): Three centuries (2007)
(This story is written from a Reuters Factbox)
