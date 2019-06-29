Home > Sport > Cricket

Boult hat-trick restricts Australia to 243-9

  >>  Reuters

New Zealand's Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick in the final over but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey forged a century-plus stand to help Australia post a competitive 243-9 in their Cricket World Cup group match on Saturday.

Boult (4-51) dismissed Khawaja (88), Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries to claim the tournament's second hat-trick after India's Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Electing to bat, Australia had slumped to 92-5 in the 22nd over when Khawaja, who was dropped in the slip before he could open his account, and Carey (71) combined to arrest the slide.

Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Jimmy Neesham claimed two wickets apiece after Boult had dismissed Aaron Finch to draw first blood.

Table-toppers Australia have already secured a place in the semi-finals with 12 points, one ahead of New Zealand, from seven games.

