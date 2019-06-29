Boult hat-trick restricts Australia to 243-9
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 10:32 PM BdST
New Zealand's Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick in the final over but Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey forged a century-plus stand to help Australia post a competitive 243-9 in their Cricket World Cup group match on Saturday.
Boult (4-51) dismissed Khawaja (88), Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in successive deliveries to claim the tournament's second hat-trick after India's Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.
Electing to bat, Australia had slumped to 92-5 in the 22nd over when Khawaja, who was dropped in the slip before he could open his account, and Carey (71) combined to arrest the slide.
Lockie Ferguson and fellow quick Jimmy Neesham claimed two wickets apiece after Boult had dismissed Aaron Finch to draw first blood.
Table-toppers Australia have already secured a place in the semi-finals with 12 points, one ahead of New Zealand, from seven games.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
- Afridi shines as Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9
- Busy bees interrupt South Africa and Sri Lanka… again
- 'Showbiz' critics waiting for England to fail: Bairstow
- Amla, Du Plessis cruise as South Africa dent Sri Lanka hopes at World Cup
- Sri Lanka pegged back by South Africa's Pretorius in must-win game
- British High Commissioner Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England World Cup final
- Pakistan World Cup clash draws 229 million TV viewers in India
- India crush West Indies by 125 runs
- Pakistan fans spooked by freakish similarities to 1992
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Argentina see off Venezuela to set up titanic Copa clash with Brazil
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
- Home minister launches Tk 6 billion renovation of Dhaka’s old prison
- Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Busy bees interrupt South Africa and Sri Lanka… again
- Student loses arm to Rajshahi bus collision