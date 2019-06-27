Pakistan World Cup clash draws 229 million TV viewers in India
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:44 PM BdST
The June 16 clash between neighbours India and Pakistan attracted 229 million television viewers in India, accounting for over 60 percent of the screen audience for the first three weeks of the World Cup in the cricket-crazy nation.
The first 27 matches in the 10-team quadrennial tournament, which is being played in England and Wales, attracted 381 million viewers, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council of India.
The Virat Kohli-led side had four matches -- including the washout against New Zealand -- slotted in during that period, drawing a combined total of 321 million viewers.
The rain-hit, stop-start World Cup match at Old Trafford, Manchester, between the political rivals drew a massive global audience and organisers received nearly 800,000 applications for tickets at the 23,000-capacity stadium.
Official broadcaster Star India is showing the World Cup in six languages, including English.
The broadcaster's live streaming platform Hotstar saw 100 million daily active users during the India-Pakistan match, making it the highest-ever single day reach for the platform.
The nuclear-armed neighbours have gone to war three times since independence in the mid-20th century - and another conflict nearly erupted earlier this year, giving an even spicier-than-usual geopolitical backdrop to the match.
India and Pakistan have not hosted a cricket series between their countries since 2013 due to political tensions.
However, the national teams have faced each other in tournaments such as the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup held in neutral venues.
India extended their unblemished World Cup record against Pakistan to 7-0 after securing an 89-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the June 16 encounter.
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan World Cup clash draws 229 million TV viewers in India
- India crush West Indies by 125 runs
- Pakistan fans spooked by freakish similarities to 1992
- Kohli, Dhoni help India to 268-7 against West Indies
- Unbeaten ton against New Zealand my best innings, says Azam
- India and New Zealand games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Root
- Bring on the boo-boys, says Australia's smiling assassin Warner
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Azam century leads Pakistan to victory over New Zealand
- Gayle delays retirement to play home series against India
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- Bangladesh dairy industry ‘not accepting’ Dhaka University test results that found antibiotics
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury dies