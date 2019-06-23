India's Kohli fined for excessive appealing against Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST
India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for excessive appealing in Saturday's tense World Cup contest against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.
The two-time champions survived a scare against Afghanistan, who eventually fell 11 runs short of a major upset after restricting India to 224-8 in the low-scoring contest.
India were desperate for a breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on the pad and Kohli looked unhappy after the leg-before appeal was turned down.
"Saturday’s incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision," the governing body said in a statement.
The India captain was found to have breached the ICC code of conduct article relating to excessive appealing during an international match.
"Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad ... and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing." ICC added.
Mohammed Shami sealed India's fourth win in five matches with the tournament's first hat-trick.
Kohli also incurred his second demerit point in 18 months.
Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period converts into suspension points.
Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two short format internationals, whichever comes earlier.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Virat Kohli talks to umpire Richard Illingworth Action Images via Reuters
Kohli fined for excessive appealing
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
More stories
