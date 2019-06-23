Home > Sport > Cricket

India's Kohli fined for excessive appealing against Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 07:36 PM BdST

India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for excessive appealing in Saturday's tense World Cup contest against Afghanistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The two-time champions survived a scare against Afghanistan, who eventually fell 11 runs short of a major upset after restricting India to 224-8 in the low-scoring contest.

India were desperate for a breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on the pad and Kohli looked unhappy after the leg-before appeal was turned down.

"Saturday’s incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision," the governing body said in a statement.

The India captain was found to have breached the ICC code of conduct article relating to excessive appealing during an international match.

"Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad ... and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing." ICC added.

Mohammed Shami sealed India's fourth win in five matches with the tournament's first hat-trick.

Kohli also incurred his second demerit point in 18 months.

Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period converts into suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two short format internationals, whichever comes earlier.

Print Friendly and PDF

Brathwaite offers reminder of his talent
S Africa to chase 309 
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Virat Kohli talks to umpire Richard Illingworth Action Images via Reuters 
Kohli fined for excessive appealing
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz

More stories

S Africa to chase 309 

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2019 India's Virat Kohli talks to umpire Richard Illingworth Action Images via Reuters 

Kohli fined for excessive appealing

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket and the match Action Images via Reuters

NZ edge nail-biter against WI

Shami hat-trick seals India win over Afghans

SL can make semis: Jayawardene

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters

Ferguson eager to unsettle WI big hitters

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters

Malinga's 4 stuns England

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.