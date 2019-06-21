Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match 

The never-say-die attitude of the Tigers batsmen kept the Australians wary during the valiant chase at Trent Bridge in the game that saw 714 runs scored in total - the most ever in a World Cup.

Australia have all but sealed their semi-finals spot after opener David Warner fired them to a weighty 381-5 with a magnificent 166, which is now a tournament best.

Bangladesh suffered an early blow in their chase when a mix-up between the two openers saw Soumya Sarkar get run out by a direct hit from Aaron Finch.

Tamim Iqbal was then joined by Shakib al Hasan. Roared on by the boisterous supporters, they went along nicely in a decent partnership until Shakib fell for 41 with a leading edge off Marcus Stoinis with the score at 102.

Tamim (62 off 74) then fashioned a promising 42-run partnership with Mushfiqur (102) but the opener played a short ball from Mitchell Starc onto his stumps to lose his wicket in a stroke of bad luck.

Mushfiqur and Liton Das tried to put the chase back on but the latter, who made an unbeaten 94 against West Indies in the previous match, perished against the run of play - trapped lbw by Adam Zampa.

Mushfiqur batted with calmness and responsibility, and in an entertaining partnership brought up a fifty-run stand with Mahmudullah (69) after completing his own half-century.

The pair rotated the strike and put up a 100-run stand.

By the end of 40 overs, the Tigers trailed the Aussies by just 5 runs. But they had no answer to the reigning world champions’ blistering batting in the last 10 overs.

And when Nathan Coulter-Nile took out a swinging Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman off successive balls, Bangladesh’s hopes were gone.

Australia are now sitting pretty atop the table with 10 points thanks to five wins from six games.

Bangladesh, who suffered their third defeat in six games, are still fifth on five points. They need to win most of their matches and other results to go their way to make it to the top four.