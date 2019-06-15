Home > Sport > Cricket

Root is England's glue, says Morgan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jun 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 11:09 AM BdST

The England captain heaps praise

England captain Eoin Morgan heaped praise on batsman Joe Root whose polished century led the team to an emphatic eight-wicket Cricket World Cup victory over West Indies on Friday.

Root was pushed up the order to open after Jason Roy sustained a hamstring injury, and he responded with his second century of the tournament as the hosts secured their third win in four matches.

"Exceptionally pleased, I think he is now the highest run scorer in the tournament," Morgan told a news conference.

"He's scored two hundreds. He's such an important player for us. He is the glue that holds everything together."

Root struck 11 fours and faced only 94 balls in his 100 not out as England strolled to a target of 213 with nearly 17 overs to spare, fuelling their hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time.

"It's probably a side of his batting that has got better over the last two or three years that people haven't seen a lot of, his expansive game," Morgan said.

"He never seems to go at less than a run a ball. You look up, he is going at more than a run a ball and it is exceptionally good to watch. To see him come out and be in this form and continue it is brilliant."

Morgan was forced to leave the field after suffering a back spasm and could be a doubt for England's next game, against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"It's sore," Morgan said. "I've had back spasms before. We think it is another back spasm. It normally takes a few days to settle down."

Roy also limped off, giving England another headache.

"He had a tight hamstring so he will go for a scan tomorrow and probably it will take 48 hours before we have the results," Morgan said.

England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets each as West Indies were dismissed for 212, and Morgan was delighted to have genuine quicks at his disposal.

"I think it's been one of the trends of the tournament," he said.

"A lot of the teams have bowlers who can bowl quite quickly. We are very fortunate we have three guys that can touch 90mph. It's something that we are going to use. It will be a strength of ours."

West Indies captain Jason Holder was left to rue another inconsistent performance from his team, who are sixth in the standings following their second loss and in danger of missing out on the semi-finals.

"We were showing glimpses of what we can produce here in this tournament so far and also in the recent past and in the past generally," Holder said.

"It is just a matter of bringing it together for long periods, stringing together a complete game and being consistent."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

England crush Windies

‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

England wait on Wood's fitness for Windies clash

India, NZ split points

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz

Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum

Australia beat Pakistan

ICC defends no reserve day

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.