Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh confident injured Shakib will play West Indies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jun 2019 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 12:26 PM BdST

Bangladesh are optimistic that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will recover from a thigh injury in time for Monday's World Cup match against West Indies in Taunton, their coach Steve Rhodes has said.

Shakib strained a muscle in his left thigh while batting against England in Cardiff last week, but fought past the pain to make 121 runs as Bangladesh lost by 106 runs.

The 32-year old, who has scored 260 runs at the tournament so far, was a doubt for Tuesday's match against Sri Lanka, which was subsequently abandoned, and Rhodes is confident the extra week's rest will do him good.

"He picked up a little injury in that game against England and he fought on and battled on and played extremely well with an injury," Rhodes told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're very, very optimistic that with the treatment he will get this week he can recover well and play in that next game against West Indies."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Tigers confident Shakib will play WI
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
Tigers lose points to rain

More stories

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters

No reserve day disappoints Rhodes

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS

Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game

Tigers lose points to rain

Aussie top order can deliver if Warner wavers: Ponting

SL need batsmen to fire against Bangladesh

Shakib doubtful for SL tie

Shahzad threatens to quit cricket

Semis not impossible: Mashrafe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.