New Zealand win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh
Ariful Islam Roney from London, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 07:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh 60 for two after 13.2 overs against New Zealand
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in their second match of the World Cup against New Zealand at The Oval in London.
Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza admitted that he would have liked to bowl first despite a strong batting performance in the win against South Africa on the same ground.
Bangladesh fans. ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action. ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Tigers bat first
More stories
