South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury that has ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup taking place in England, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The experienced bowler, 35, was injured during the Indian Premier League and missed the World Cup opener against the host nation. He will be replaced by left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks in South Africa's squad for the rest of the tournament.
