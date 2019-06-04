Home > Sport > Cricket

South Africa's Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 05:24 PM BdST

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury that has ruled him out of the Cricket World Cup taking place in England, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The experienced bowler, 35, was injured during the Indian Premier League and missed the World Cup opener against the host nation. He will be replaced by left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks in South Africa's squad for the rest of the tournament.

Print Friendly and PDF

Injured Steyn ruled out of WC
Windies WC's most watchable side: Waugh
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 3, 2019 England's Jofra Archer in action Action Images via Reuter
Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
Malinga preaches patience in 'must-win' Afghan clash

More stories

Windies WC's most watchable side: Waugh

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 3, 2019 England's Jofra Archer in action Action Images via Reuter

Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss

Malinga preaches patience in 'must-win' Afghan clash

Proteas can't afford any more mistakes: Kallis

Root looks ahead after Pakistan loss

Du Plessis seeks new plan for South Africa

Pakistan stun England

Tigers start with a bang

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.