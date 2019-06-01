South Africa's Amla sits out nets after blow to head
South African opener Hashim Amla sat out practice on Saturday after suffering concussion in the World Cup opener, and he is a doubt for South Africa’s second game at the tournament against Bangladesh.
The 36-year-old Amla was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Jofra Archer in the fourth over of Thursday's opening match against hosts England at The Oval, although he returned to bat briefly later as South Africa were beaten by 104 runs.
Amla had been diagnosed with mild concussion after being hit on the grill of his helmet and went through several tests on Thursday before being allowed to return to the crease.
But the after-effects of the blow were the likely reason behind his absence as his teammates went to the nets on Saturday to prepare for Sunday’s clash against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.
Fast bowler Dale Steyn, who sat out against England because of injury concerns, continued to work out in the nets but is not likely to play against Bangladesh either, with South Africa saving him for their third game, against India on Southampton on Wednesday.
