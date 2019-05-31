Home > Sport > Cricket

Tamim suffers 'apparently not serious' injury again during practice

  Sports Correspondent from London,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 May 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 09:50 PM BdST

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal has injured his left arm during practice ahead of their World Cup opener.

Tamim was batting at the nets on Friday when a ball hit his arm at The Oval where the Tigers will face South Africa on Sunday.   

The left-arm opener immediately consulted physio Thihan Chandramohan in the nets and left for the dressing room.

Bowling Coach Courtney Walsh told a press conference later that Tamim was under observation and no update can be given immediately.

After about one more hour, Manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon told bdnews24.com that Tamim’s injury “does not seem serious”. 

“But it’s too early to make any comment. He feels well and says there is no need for a scan, but we may send him for a scan today as a precaution,” Sujon added.

Bangladesh kept Tamim out of the warm-up against India on Tuesday after he pulled a thigh muscle during practice the previous day.

Bangladesh in World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
