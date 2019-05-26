Home > Sport > Cricket

Rain ruins Bangladesh’s World Cup warm-up against Pakistan

  Cricket Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 08:15 PM BdST

The World Cup warm-up between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains at Cardiff.

The sun came out of the clouds several times only to be overshadowed by rains on Sunday.

The match was declared abandoned at 2pm local time before the toss could be held.

Steady downpours were unrelenting throughout the day, meaning Pakistan will go into the World Cup on the back of a 4-0 series defeat to England, as well as a loss to Afghanistan in their first preparation game.

It was the first warm-up for the Tigers while Pakistan conceded a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up.

Bangladesh will face India in their second warm-up at Cardiff on Tuesday.

India also lost their first warm-up to New Zealand by six wickets.

The World Cup in England and Wales will open on Thursday with the match between the hosts and New Zealand.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
