Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings

  Sports Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2019 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 03:50 PM BdST

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah have each made significant inroads in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen after their respective centuries in the innings defeat to New Zealand in the first Test match in Hamilton.

Tamim’s knocks of 126 and 74 in the Test propelled the left-handed opener to No. 25 in the ICC rankings. He jumped 11 places to overtake Shakib Al Hasan at No. 28 and become the Tigers’ highest ranked Test batsman.

Soumya, who equalled Tamim’s record for the fastest Test century for Bangladesh, jumped 25 places to slot in at No. 67 after scoring 149 runs in the second innings of the Test match.

Mahmudullah rises 12 places to a career-high ranking of No. 40 in the ICC Test batting ladder on the back of his 146-run knock in the second innings of the Hamilton Test.

He also climbed three places in the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings and sits at No. 63.

Other Bangladeshi batsmen in the ICC Test rankings include Mushfiqur Rahim at No. 32 and Mominul Haque at No. 35. 

