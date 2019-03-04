Sheikh Jamal clinch Dhaka Premier League T20 title with easy win over Doleshwar

They beat Doleshwar by 24 runs in the final match at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Doleshwar were bundled for 133 for 8 after Sheikh Jamal posted 157, propelled by a fine half-century from Imtiaz Hossain.

Nurul Hasan Sohan’s team could have made a bigger total after a good start, had Farhad Reza not taken three for 33, including two in back-to-back balls.

Openers Imtiaz and Fardin Hasan cemented the solid start for Sheikh Jamal with a 62-run partnership, which broke when Manik Khan claimed Fardin’s wicket.

Hasanuzzaman and Nasir Hossain were out in quick succession, leaving their team under pressure.

But Imtiaz dragged the team before he was bowled out by left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny.

Imtiaz smashed two sixes and four boundaries in his 44-ball 58.

Reza then took his first wicket, sending Ziaur Rahman back for 2. Sheikh Jamal were under pressure again after losing two quick wickets.

Skipper Sohan (33) partnered with Tanbir Hayder (31) in a crucial 49-run stand to rescue their team.

Reza again struck to break the vital partnership by taking the wickets in two consecutive balls, but missed a hat-trick as Elias Sunny hit a four.

Chasing 158 for a win, openers Arafat Sunny (Junior) and Saif Hassan started well, but Sunny Junior (23) was retired hurt with hamstring injury in the eighth over.

Saif (26) also got out in the next over, but Doleshwar failed to post any big partnership to revive the chase as Marshall Ayub, Farhad Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan and Saikat Ali were all back in the dugout before they could reach two-digit scores.

Skipper Reza, who shone with ball, raised hope for Doleshwar by smashing 45 runs with five sixes and two fours, but it was not enough to take his team close to victory.

Sheikh Jamal pacer Shahidul Islam was pick of the bowlers with 4 for 19. Young leg-spinner Minhajul Abedin Afridi took 1 for 11.

Imtiaz was declared Man of the Match for his match-winning innings.

Reza won the Player of the Tournament prize having accumulated 107 runs at a strike rate of 2227.65 and 11 wickets for 8.9 runs per over.