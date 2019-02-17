Home > Sport > Cricket

Mahmudullah, Boult fined for breaching ICC code of conduct 

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult have been fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the second one-day international (ODI) in Christchurch on Saturday. 

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of each of the players. 
 
Mahmudullah, an experienced Bangladeshi cricketer, was fined 10 percent of his match fee, while pacer Boult was fined 15 percent.  
 
They were found guilty for two separate incidents. Mahmudullah was fined for striking the picket fence with his bat while leaving field after he was dismissed. Boult was found guilty for vocalising obscene words audibly twice during his bowling. 
 
The two accepted the sanctions against them. There was no need for a formal hearing. 
 
It is the first ever fines since the new code of conduct for cricket passed in 2016.

