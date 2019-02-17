Mahmudullah, Boult fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult have been fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the second one-day international (ODI) in Christchurch on Saturday.
One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of each of the players.
Mahmudullah, an experienced Bangladeshi cricketer, was fined 10 percent of his match fee, while pacer Boult was fined 15 percent.
They were found guilty for two separate incidents. Mahmudullah was fined for striking the picket fence with his bat while leaving field after he was dismissed. Boult was found guilty for vocalising obscene words audibly twice during his bowling.
The two accepted the sanctions against them. There was no need for a formal hearing.
It is the first ever fines since the new code of conduct for cricket passed in 2016.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kiwis beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets to take ODI series
- Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over ‘personal abuse’
- Smith, Warner bans to end during Pakistan ODI series in March
- Munro blast helps Kiwis beat India to claim T20 series
- Guptill set to return for NZ, Bangladesh to miss Shakib
- Minhazur's spin helps Bangladesh U-19 team win over England
- Finger injury to keep Shakib Al Hasan from New Zealand tour
- Tamim sparkles with 141 to power Comilla Victorians to 199 in BPL final
- West Indies recall Gayle for England ODI series
- Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader