Guptill set to return for NZ, Bangladesh to miss Shakib
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 12:05 AM BdST
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is set to return from a back injury for the upcoming one-day international series against Bangladesh, selectors said on Saturday.
Guptill was ruled out of the ongoing Twenty20 series against India after aggravating a disc in his lower back, but was named for the three-game series against Bangladesh, which starts in Napier on Wednesday.
"We're delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series. He's a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.
Guptill will undergo a fitness test on Sunday after which a final decision will be taken on whether he can partner Henry Nicholls at the top of New Zealand's order.
"He and Henry did a good job opening up in Hamilton against India and they're a combination we want to see some more of in this series," Larsen added.
Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle are the specialist spinners in the squad, with Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham taking the pace-bowling all-rounder spots.
Skipper Kane Williamson is to be rested for the final ODI with Colin Munro standing in as captain.
Bangladesh will be without all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out of the series after fracturing a finger during the Bangladesh Premier League final on Friday.
"An X-ray was done after the match and the results have confirmed a fracture on the left ring finger. The affected area will now have to be immobilised for around three weeks," said Debashis Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Minhazur's spin helps Bangladesh U-19 team win over England
- Finger injury to keep Shakib Al Hasan from New Zealand tour
- Tamim sparkles with 141 to power Comilla Victorians to 199 in BPL final
- West Indies recall Gayle for England ODI series
- Shafiul replaces injured Taskin for New Zealand ODIs, Ebadot called up for Tests
- India win fifth ODI to seal 4-1 series victory in New Zealand
- T-20 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh to play first round in Hobart
- Pakistan's Sarfraz suspended for controversial taunt
- India's cricket board lifts bans on Pandya and Rahul
- I gave my opinion, selectors decided: Mashrafe on Sabbir’s surprise inclusion
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’