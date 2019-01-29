T-20 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh to play first round in Hobart

The national team will play its first match at Bellerive Oval on Oct 19.

Bangladesh will play the first round in group-B with three other teams coming out of the group selection.

Sri Lanka will play in group-A along with three other teams following group selection. The tournament is likely to start with the group match in Geelong.

The top two teams from the two groups in the first round will reach the ‘Super 12,’ for which eight teams have already passed by ranking highest in ICC T-20 ranking on Dec 31, 2018.

The ‘Super 12’ stage is set to start on Oct 24.

Group -1 consists of Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, incumbent champion West Indies, and two teams from the first round.

Group-2 has India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, and two groups that pass the first round.

The first semi-final is likely to be held on Nov 11 in Sydney and the second one is scheduled the following day in Adelaide. The final match will be played in Melbourne son Nov 15.

There will be 45 matches held in seven cities in Australia—Hobart, Geelong, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne along with Perth and Brisbane.

The seventh tournament of its kind, the ICC T-20 World Cup has been renamed from the earlier ‘World T-20’.

It is taking place after four years although it is supposed to be held every two years.

The ICC has also announced the schedule for the women’s T-20 World Cup in 2020.

The seventh women’s T-20 World Cup is scheduled to start on Feb 21 in Sydney, with the first match taking place between India and Australia. The final match is scheduled on Mar 8, to coincide with World Women’s Day.

The group-A in the women’s tournament includes Australia, New-Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and winner teams of the group selection round.

The group-B has England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and the winner teams from group selection round.

The women’s world cup will be held in grounds in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Canberra.