BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
Sports Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 07:07 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in New Zealand beginning on Feb 13.
The squad led by skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza features two notable returnees in right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed and the enigmatic stroke-maker Sabbir Ahmed.
Sabbir’s selection marks his return to the international fold after a six-month suspension over disciplinary issues.
The term of the suspension, which was set to run until the end of February, has been reduced by a month making Sabbir eligible to play in the ODIs, the BCB said on Wednesday.
After 15 months in the international wilderness, Taskin’s superb showings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament was enough to secure his place in both the ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour.
Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan also earned his first call-up to the Tigers’ ODI squad after impressing on his Test debut against the West Indies last month.
Bangladesh ODI squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Saifuddin, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman
