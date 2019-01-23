Home > Sport > Cricket

BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour

  Sports Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2019 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 07:07 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in New Zealand beginning on Feb 13.

The squad led by skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza features two notable returnees in right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed and the enigmatic stroke-maker Sabbir Ahmed.

Sabbir’s selection marks his return to the international fold after a six-month suspension over disciplinary issues.  

The term of the suspension, which was set to run until the end of February, has been reduced by a month making Sabbir eligible to play in the ODIs, the BCB said on Wednesday.

After 15 months in the international wilderness, Taskin’s superb showings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament was enough to secure his place in both the ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan also earned his first call-up to the Tigers’ ODI squad after impressing on his Test debut against the West Indies last month.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Saifuddin, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mustafizur in ICC’s ODI team of the year

Evans hits first century of BPL 2019

India win Australia ODI series

South Africa sweep Test series against Pakistan

Chittagong beat Khulna in super over

Photo: Karan Johar via Twitter

India suspend Rahul, Pandya

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad. England v India - Third Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 19, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

We don’t support inappropriate comments: Kohli

Photo: Karan Johar via Twitter

New sexism scandal for cricket

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.