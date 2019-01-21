Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019
Sport Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 08:56 PM BdST
Rajshahi Kings opener Laurie Evans has scored the first hundred of the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League or BPL to propel his side to a comfortable 38-run win against the Comilla Victorians.
After getting out for a first-ball duck in the first meeting between the two sides, the English right-hander struck six sixes and nine boundaries in an unbeaten knock of 104 off 62 deliveries – his first century in T20 cricket -- at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.
The Kings were forced on to the back foot early on, losing three wickets for 28 runs before a BPL record fourth-wicket stand of 148 between Evans and Dutch all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate guided the team to a total of 176 for three.
Ten Doeschate added an unbeaten 41-ball 59, smashing two fours and three sixes.
Chasing 177 for a win, the Comilla Victorians were skittled out for 138 failing to cope with an impressive spell by Kamrul Islam Rabbi. The right-arm seamer picked up four wickets in three overs, conceding just 10 runs while Qais Ahmed and ten Doeschate chipped in with two wickets apiece.
The win takes the Rajshahi Kings up to fourth in the BPL standings, but one spot still below their opponents on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019
- Chahal, Dhoni script India's ODI series victory in Australia
- Fiery Olivier leads South Africa to Test series sweep of Pakistan
- Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
- India suspend Rahul, Pandya over ‘sexist’ comments
- Rahul, Pandya comments not supported by team mates, says Kohli
- New sexism scandal for cricket after Indian stars' TV misogyny
- Dominant India end 71-year drought in Australia with Test series victory
- Chittagong Vikings edge out Rangpur Riders in nervy BPL opener
- Mashrafe says he will take the field in BPL as a cricketer, not MP
Most Read
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Engage jail inmates in commercial productions, split profits: Hasina
- Aug 21 case: Two former IGPs sentenced to jail receive bail
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league