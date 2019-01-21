Home > Sport > Cricket

Rajshahi Kings’ Laurie Evans hits first century of BPL 2019

  Sport Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2019 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 08:56 PM BdST

Rajshahi Kings opener Laurie Evans has scored the first hundred of the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League or BPL to propel his side to a comfortable 38-run win against the Comilla Victorians.

After getting out for a first-ball duck in the first meeting between the two sides, the English right-hander struck six sixes and nine boundaries in an unbeaten knock of 104 off 62 deliveries – his first century in T20 cricket -- at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

The Kings were forced on to the back foot early on, losing three wickets for 28 runs before a BPL record fourth-wicket stand of 148 between Evans and Dutch all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate guided the team to a total of 176 for three.

Ten Doeschate added an unbeaten 41-ball 59, smashing two fours and three sixes.

Chasing 177 for a win, the Comilla Victorians were skittled out for 138 failing to cope with an impressive spell by Kamrul Islam Rabbi. The right-arm seamer picked up four wickets in three overs, conceding just 10 runs while Qais Ahmed and ten Doeschate chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The win takes the Rajshahi Kings up to fourth in the BPL standings, but one spot still below their opponents on Monday.    

