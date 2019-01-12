Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
The Chittagong Vikings have squeaked out a win against the Khulna Titans in the first super over finish in BPL history.
The super over tie-breaker gives each team one over to score the most runs with a total of three batsmen at the crease (meaning the over ends if the batting side loses two wickets).
South African Robbie Frylinck took the Vikings to the edge of victory in the 20th over in the innings by hitting two consecutive sixes, but lost the plot in the final delivery and was run out to leave the scores tied.
But Frylinck redeemed himself in the super over decider, scoring a boundary with the bat and then restricting Khulna with the ball, leading the Vikings to the win.
However, due to the super over decider, the match is officially considered to be tied.
Khulna batted first at Mirpur on Saturday and posted a total of 151/6 thanks to contributions from Dawid Malan (45) and captain Mahmudullah (33).
Sunzamul Islam took two wickets while Frylinck, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed and Abu Jayed picked up one each.
Yasir Ali (41) and captain Mushfiqur Rahim (34) were Chittagong’s highest scorers.
