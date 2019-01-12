Home > Sport > Cricket

Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

The Chittagong Vikings have squeaked out a win against the Khulna Titans in the first super over finish in BPL history.

The super over tie-breaker gives each team one over to score the most runs with a total of three batsmen at the crease (meaning the over ends if the batting side loses two wickets).

South African Robbie Frylinck took the Vikings to the edge of victory in the 20th over in the innings by hitting two consecutive sixes, but lost the plot in the final delivery and was run out to leave the scores tied.

But Frylinck redeemed himself in the super over decider, scoring a boundary with the bat and then restricting Khulna with the ball, leading the Vikings to the win.

However, due to the super over decider, the match is officially considered to be tied.

Khulna batted first at Mirpur on Saturday and posted a total of 151/6 thanks to contributions from Dawid Malan (45) and captain Mahmudullah (33).

Sunzamul Islam took two wickets while Frylinck, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed and Abu Jayed picked up one each.

Yasir Ali (41) and captain Mushfiqur Rahim (34) were Chittagong’s highest scorers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Chittagong beat Khulna in super over

Photo: Karan Johar via Twitter

India suspend Rahul, Pandya

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad. England v India - Third Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 19, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

We don’t support inappropriate comments: Kohli

Photo: Karan Johar via Twitter

New sexism scandal for cricket

The Indian team celebrates a 2-1 series victory over Australia following play being abandoned on day five in the fourth test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan 7, 2019. REUTERS

India claims first Test series win in Australia

Chittagong edge out Rangpur in BPL opener

‘I'll take field as a cricketer, not MP’

India sniff maiden series win in Sydney

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.