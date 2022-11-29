    বাংলা

    China to hold weekly COVID control press briefing on Tuesday

    The country’s joint COVID prevention body typically holds a press briefing once a week

    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 06:43 AM
    China will hold a press conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing.

    The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council will invite experts from the National Health Commission and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to introduce the implementation of COVID prevention and control measures to effectively handle the epidemic, the government said.

    The joint prevention body typically holds a press briefing once a week.

    China on Tuesday reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections for Nov 28, posting 38,645 cases, after a record daily high of 40,347 cases on the previous day.

    The country has been roiled by weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against China's stringent zero-COVID measures.

